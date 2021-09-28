Clifton “Cliff” Everette Nance Jr., 76, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at home.
A funeral service is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at All Saints’ Anglican Church, 292 McCabe Road, Newport, officiated by Rev. David Linka. Internment will follow in the church columbarium. A visitation for family and friends will follow at the church.
Cliff was a charter member of All Saints’ Anglican Church in Newport. He graduated from Newport High School and served in the US Air Force for four years. He earned an associate’s degree in business and worked in bookkeeping for 9 years. He retired in 2008 from the civil service aboard Cherry Point Naval Air Station following 27 years as an aviation electronics technician.
Cliff is survived by his wife of 17 years, Frances Etheridge Nance of Newport; son, Clifton Cooper of Newport; grandson, Trevor Chambers, wife, Kaitlynn Chambers, and great grandson, Jensen Chambers of Swansboro; sister, Caroline Harris, and Husband, Larry Harris of Huntingdon, TN.; niece, Betsy Hutchins, husband, Eric Hutchins, great niece and nephew, Audrey and Harris Hutchins of Bartlett, TN; sister in law, Anna Sizemore; niece, Susan Sizemore, and husband, Jeremy Watson, of Washington NC; niece Catherine Ward, husband, Tristan Ward, and great niece Brynn Ward of Greenville, NC; nephew, Johnathan Etheridge of Portsmouth, VA; son in law, Paul Richardson, wife Emily Richardson, and granddaughter Haley Richardson, of Winston Salem, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Everette Nance and Audrey Miller Nance of Newport: son, David Cooper; and grandson, Justin Cooper of Newport; and brother in law, George Etheridge, of Portsmouth, VA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to All Saints’ Anglican Church, 292 McCabe Rd. Newport, NC 28570, or to Parkinson's Research Foundation at 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100 Sarasota, FL 34232.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.