Magnolia "Maggie" Buck Cannon, 100, of Broad Creek, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, just two weeks after her 100th birthday.
Due to COVID and her wishes, there will be no service.
Magnolia "Maggie" Buck Cannon was born on August 23, 1921, in Morehead City to Carl Vernon Buck and Effie Adams Buck. She had four siblings, Verona Hall, Alma Wilton, Olive Cartright and Daniel Buck.
Maggie met her husband Fred Cannon when they were young while working on the farm together. They married on June 19, 1937, and had had four children, Vernon Earl Cannon, Leon Harris "Nuggiet" Cannon, Barbara Cannon Stewart, and Fred Cannon Jr. They also had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Maggie worked in labor and delivery at the old hospital in downtown Morehead, as well as Carteret General Hospital until the late 70’s. She continued to do private nursing until she was 75 years old which was a job she really enjoyed. She was also a breast cancer survivor for over 50 years.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. in Morehead City.
