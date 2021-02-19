Doris Jean Davis Boone, 90, of Marshallberg, entered into rest Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
There will be no service.
She was born in Oella, Md.
Doris grew up in the Methodist Church. She was the daughter and granddaughter of Methodist ministers. She met her husband, Donald, in Gamber, Md., where her father was the new pastor. They married in 1951 and started their family in Woodberry, Md., where Doris’ father was now the new pastor. As their family grew, they moved to Reisterstown, Md., and lived there until they retired to their dream home in Marshallberg on her father’s homestead.
Doris is best described as a loving, kind and generous person. She loved her family and cherished her grandchildren. Her favorite times were when her family gathered together. This included friends, as they were considered family, as well. Doris loved the beach and fishing. Her interests included gardening, the church, reading, going to yard sales and spending time with friends. Her grandchildren brought her the greatest joy; she was a loving influence who was always by their side. Mom Mom: “a Mom so nice they named her twice.”
Doris was a member of the L.O.G.s (loosely organized gardeners), the Lunch Bunch and the Methodist Women’s group. Her membership in the Methodist Church was the cornerstone of her life.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Donna Boone and Robert Humber, Linda and David Jacobson, Gail and Bob Warnick and Donald Boone Jr.; and five grandchildren, Nicole DeFontes, Brooks Warnick, Derek DeFontes, Wesley Warnick and Lillian Jacobson.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Boone; her parents, the Rev. Lloyd Davis and Lillian Davis; and her brother, Raymond Davis.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carteret Home Health and Hospice, 3722 Bridges St., Suite 201, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
