Eugene C. Edwards, 82, of Fayetteville, formerly of Aberdeen and Carteret County, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at home, at peace and surrounded by loved ones.
His graveside service was Friday at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City.
Eugene was born in Grantsboro, the son of the late Benjamin “Al” A. Edwards and Nellie Bly Garner Edwards of Newport.
Eugene attended Florida College and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University. He taught school at Newport Consolidated School, where he met Joan Parker. Both being the basketball coaches, they were often in a debate over team logistics. That debate turned into a deep and abiding love. They married Nov. 25, 1964, in Newport Church of Christ. They settled in Aberdeen in 1966, raising three children, before moving to Fayetteville in 2000. While in Aberdeen, Eugene was very active in the Aberdeen Volunteer Fire Department, retiring as a charter member in 1989. Eugene loved his Lord and served him faithfully for many years, serving as an elder for the West Fayetteville Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan Parker Edwards; son, Gene Edwards Jr. and wife Deborah of Rockville, Va.; daughters, Stephanie Stone and husband Gregory of Raleigh and Beverly Broach and husband Thomas of Scio, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, Holland, Justin, Miranda, Rachel, Phillip, Juliet, Jeb and Will; brothers, Ronald L. Edwards and wife Anne of Richlands, Marvin Edwards and wife Molly of Pace, Fla., Tim Edwards and wife Jean of New Bern; and sister, Gwendolyn Lentz and husband John of Graham.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jackie Piner of Tennessee and Jenni Kelly of Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3739 National Drive Raleigh, NC 27612.
Services entrusted to Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services in Hope Mills and Munden Funeral Home of Morehead City. Online condolences may be made at pinecrestfuneralservices.com.
(Paid obituary)
