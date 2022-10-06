Vernon Lee Smith, 66, of Elm City, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at Joyner's Funeral Home. Rev. Johnny Hendricks and Rev. Gene Wells will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson.
Lee is survived by his loving wife, Donna Bass Smith of the home; son, David "Baby Boy" Smith and wife, Channing of Beaufort; daughter, Amanda Smith Lindsey and husband, Michael of Thomasville; grandchildren, Annablair Smith, Bentley Clemons, Danica Clemons, Chandler Lindsey and Hunter Lindsey; sister, Betty Smith Strickland and husband, Dean of Atlantic Beach and his beloved dog, Tessie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Josie Smith.
Flowers are welcome as well as memorial donations in Lee's name to the American Heart Association at PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas, 75284-0692 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to Cure Childhood Cancer at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.