Rebecca “Becky” Scott Thompson, 76, of Havelock, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Cherry Point Baptist Church in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Steve Epperson, Dr. Michael Schwalm and Rev. Mike Scott. A private interment will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park in New Bern. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Rebecca or Becky as she was fondly known, was born on August 22, 1944, in Pollocksville, North Carolina, to the late Charlie Ward Scott and Ruby Heath Scott. August 22 represented two special occasions for Becky, her birthday as well as the date that she married her adoring husband Rev. John B. Thompson Jr. Not only was she one day shy of her 77th birthday, but tomorrow would have marked 56 years of wedded bliss.
After high school, Becky went to work for the Register of Deeds for Craven County where she served over 30 years and was elected 3 terms as the Register of Deeds. Becky’s leadership role in her community was admired by her co-workers and constituents. She upheld integrity in her elected position and took great care to faithfully carry out the laws and regulations in place. Helping numerous people over the years, Becky was honored to serve in this capacity.
Becky’s commitment and faith in the Lord were the foundation of her Christian walk. A perfect example of a pastor’s wife, Becky’s kindness, servant’s heart, and strength defined her. Over the years she assisted in numerous ministries including, National Ave. Baptist, Washington First Baptist, Mt. Zion Baptist, Kennedy Home Baptist, Tabernacle Baptist, Beaufort First Baptist, and Centerview Baptist. Proverbs 31:8 is a perfect description of her life, “Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her.”
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Rev. John B. Thompson Jr. of the home; sons, Johnny Thompson III and wife Kris and Scott Thompson and wife Melisa, all of Havelock; grandchildren who fondly called her “MawMaw,” John Ben Thompson IV, Timothy Thompson, Lanie Xan Thompson and Christian Thompson, all of Havelock; niece, Zigi “Wanda” Scott; and nephews, Mike Scott and wife Amy, Larry Scott and wife and Sheila.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, C.W. Scott Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home, 2557 Cedar Dell Ln, Kinston, NC 28504.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.