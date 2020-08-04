Sue Tucker Eason Briggs, 92, of Raleigh and Pine Knoll Shores, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by her immediate family.
Her graveside service was Monday at Oakwood Cemetery.
Born July 9, 1928, to the late Mary Frances Tucker and John Harvey Eason, Sue Tuck was devoted to her family, friends and community.
An active volunteer all of her life, Sue Tuck was the youngest ever to serve as president of the Junior League of Raleigh and was honored to have turned the first shovel of Earth for the groundbreaking of Hilltop Home. She also served as a member of the board of trustees of the North Carolina Museum of Art, president of Raleigh Little Theatre and held many offices in civic and cultural organizations. She was a lifetime participant in and supporter of theatre in Raleigh and reveled in her granddaughter's success locally and worldwide. Sue Tuck embarked on a successful and rewarding career in real estate at age 55 with Simpson & Underwood, later Prudential York Simpson & Underwood.
She is survived by her adored daughter, Barbara Scott Briggs Dupree and husband William A. Dupree III; and her granddaughters, Suzanna Tucker Dupree and Sarah Scott Dupree, whom she cherished and who called her "Lala," an adored name by all.
She was predeceased in 2003 by Thomas Henry Briggs V, her husband of 56 years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
(Paid obituary)
