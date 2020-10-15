Elizabeth "Libby" Forster, 84, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The family will celebrate her life with a service at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Rocking The Boat, 812 Edgewater Road, Bronx, NY 10474, or online at classy.org/give/163528/#!/donation/checkout.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
