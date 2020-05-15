Sherry Slocomb Marino, 59, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home.
There will be no service.
Sherry graduated from West Carteret High School in 1979. She was employed at Big Rock Sports, where she worked in the accounting department. In her free time, she could be found outside, where she enjoyed gardening and making her yard beautiful.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Marino Jr.; son, Robert “Robby” Graham; mother, Jennie Slocomb; sisters, Tina Davis and Jeannie Reynolds; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Slocomb.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
