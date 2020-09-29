Steven retired as a maintenance mechanic from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Resource Enhancement Program. He was a past master and current secretary of Franklin Lodge No. 109 in Beaufort, past master of Crissie Wright Lodge No. 741 in Smyrna, honorary member of Seaside Lodge No. 429 in Swansboro, member of York Rite in New Bern, past sovereign master of Allied Masonic Degrees, district deputy grand lecturer for the Fourth Masonic District and a generous supporter of the Oxford Orphanage.
He was also an avid scuba diver and spear fisherman. He loved the water and was almost more comfortable in the water than he was on land. He always loved to pick and joke with everyone around him. His family and the Masonic Lodge were his life and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Amanda June Springle of Beaufort; two brothers, David Springle and wife Joanna of Dunnellon, Fla., and Bobby Springle and wife Lori of Southport; sister, Eileen Rainier of Wilmington; nieces, Kelly, Sami and Pam; and nephew, Dave and wife Jessica.
He is preceded in death by his father, Billie Springle; and mother, Sylvia Springle Dowd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
