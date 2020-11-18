Thelma Sue Styron Richards, 80, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her graveside service was Nov. 8 at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort with Pastor Bill Pollock officiating.
Sue was a lifetime member of Live Oak Grove Christian Church. She was a member of Nellie Avery’s Bible class, a past member of Beaufort Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary, Beaufort EMS, Beaufort Fireman’s Association and VFW Post 240 Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her sons, Doneal Ray Richards Jr. and wife Beverly Andresen Richards of New Bern and George Thomas Richards of Otway; daughter, Laura Richards Clarke and husband Donald Mason Clarke Jr. of New Bern; brothers, Billy Mac Styron Sr. of Swansboro and Charles Richard Styron Sr. and wife Carolyn Styron of Morehead City; sister, Dianne Styron Taylor and husband Swindell Allen Taylor Sr. of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Doneal Ray Richards III, Amber Nicole Richards, Matthew Mason Clarke, Christina Clarke Holder, Kelsey Denise Richards and Georgia Brooke Krieger; great-grandchildren, Peyton Laura Holder, Mason Nathaniel Holder, Sophia Elizabeth Clarke, Acelynne Harris Eastman and Mila Sue Davila; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doneal Ray Richards Sr.; parents, Charlie and Thelma Styron; and sisters, Peggy Styron Beck and Evelyn Styron Willis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sue Richards to Live Oak Grove Christian Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 771, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
