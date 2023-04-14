Josephine “Jo” R. Prytherch, 85, of Beaufort, passed away at Brookdale in Morehead City.
Jo worked as a schoolteacher, before her career as an International Account Executive with AT&T.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Beaufort, NC.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Herbert F. Prytherch of Beaufort; daughter, Susan Ayers Prytherch of Chapel Hill; son, Herbert “Bert” F. Prytherch III and wife, Julie of Coco Beach, FL; grandson, Nicholas Khane Prytherch of Heidelberg, Germany; granddaughter, Arrington Jane Prytherch of Coco Beach, FL; grandson, Ayden Prytherch of Coco Beach, FL; grandson, Matthew Prytherch of Coco Beach, FL; granddaughter, Elizabeth Prytherch of Chapel Hill; sister, Brenda Lewis and husband, Ken of Jackson, MS.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.