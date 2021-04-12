Betty Piner, 71; service Thursday

Betty Lou Piner, 71, of Davis, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at her home.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Davis Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Mercer. Interment will follow at the Davis Murphy cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Betty was born Jan. 8, 1950, in Morehead City to the late Clinton and Betty Piner. She had a twin sister, Carol Sue Piner, who unfortunately died shortly after birth. Betty loved the Lord and her church, Davis Free Will Baptist, where she was a lifelong member. She attended Lenoir Community College and worked at the Carteret County tax office until 1978 and then with Henry’s Tackle Co. until her retirement in 2008.
In her earlier years, she enjoyed traveling with her friends and shopping. She loved being outside and working in her yard. In her later years, she enjoyed listening to her Bible on her phone and she always loved babysitting her family’s children. Betty was fondly known as “Eddie” to her great-nieces and nephews, who adored her, Corey, Carleigh and Caelyn.
She is survived by her sister, Linda P. Willis of Davis; brother, Byron Lee Styron and wife Frances of Davis; nieces and nephews, Linda Carol Gillikin and husband Gene of Otway, Jason Willis and wife Renae, Christie Wall and husband Keith, Byron Styron Jr. and wife Teresa, Mary Snider and husband Steven, Hannah Gunningham and husband Matt, Jonathan Styron and wife Amber and David Styron and wife Melody; great-nieces and great-nephew, Carleigh and Corey Willis, both of Davis, and Fulcher and fiancé Trey Hardy of the home; great-great-niece, Caelyn of the home; uncle, Burgess Piner of Williston; cousins, Beth Piner and husband Tony, Pam Waller and husband David, Jeff Piner and wife Peggy Mike Piner and wife Susie and Greg Piner and wife Nancy; and her lifelong friend, Peggy Willis.
In addition to her parents and twin sister, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Carroll Willis.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to Davis Free Will Baptist Church, 279 Community Road, Davis, NC 28524.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.