Lisa Rae Glazier, 48, of Wilmington, formerly of Carteret County, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center with her husband and mother at her side.
There will be no service.
Lisa was born Nov. 13, 1972, in Concord, the daughter of Norma Hunnings Dunn and David Ray Dunn. Lisa grew up near the Crystal Coast, where she developed a lifelong love for the beach, sunshine and flip-flops. She earned her bachelor of science in family services and early child development from East Carolina University. She was a dedicated public servant working for several nonprofit agencies and North Carolina's Child Development Service Agency. She spent most of her career coordinating services for children with special needs.
Lisa had a compassionate heart, with great empathy for new mothers. She would often befriend mothers who were isolated by the demands of caring for young children with special needs. On her own, Lisa would ensure clients had a bountiful Christmases with gifts under the tree. Lisa's career culminated with the opening of Bubbles Kids Club, an all-inclusive day care.
Lisa had a quick wit. She loved to laugh, especially with others. She never failed to challenge the status quo with her wry sense of humor. She enjoyed traveling and was a bit of a foodie. She had a great love of music, often relaxing by searching for new music to enjoy. Lisa's daughter remarked she is most grateful her mother taught her to love and accept herself. Lisa wanted all people to be kind to themselves and others. Lisa faced cancer and chemotherapy with the same great courage she used to face challenges all through her life.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved husband, Kipp Glazier; cherished daughter, Macy Glazier of the home; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Contributions in Lisa's memory may be made online or by mail to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network online at pancan.org/honormemorial-gifts/.
Arrangements are by Andrews Mortuary Funeral Home. Please share online condolences with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
(Paid obituary)
