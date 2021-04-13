Mickey Sugg Mullikin, 91, of Morehead City, died peacefully in her sleep early Sunday, April 11, 2021.
A celebration of Mickey’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church at 100 Yaupon Drive.
Mickey was born in Kinston to Isaac Palmer and Mildred Taylor Sugg. She attended Grainger High School and graduated valedictorian of her class in 1947. She went on to attend Women’s College in Greensboro, where she graduated with a bachelors of science in mathematics. Upon graduation, she accepted a job as a cryptographer in Washington, D.C., where she met her husband, Tom Mullikin. They were married June 14, 1952, and had 66 happy years together.
Mickey was a loving and happy homemaker. She volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, loved to knit and read and was a terrific bridge player. She was very involved with her grandchildren, and the family spent many happy hours at the beach and in the Colorado Rockies.
Mickey is survived by her daughter, Sarah Mullikin of Morehead City; sons, Thomas W. Mullikin Jr. and wife Carla of Warner Robins, Ga., and James C. Mullikin and wife Liz of Bethesda, Md.; brother, Herbert Taylor Sugg and wife Jone of Kinston; four grandchildren, Ryan Patrick Mullikin and wife Laura, Thomas Busick, Kelsey Taylor Chase and husband Nick and Andrew Carter Mullikin; and her first great-grandson, Samuel Thomas Mullikin, who was born in February.
She is predeceased by her husband; and her twin brother, Isaac Palmer Sugg Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 789, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
