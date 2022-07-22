Catherine Joy Styron, 95, of Morehead City, left this wonderful world to meet her friend, Jesus, on Monday, July 18, 2022.
She was born on July 14, 1927, to Capt. Darcy and Vilma Willis in the Promise Land of Morehead City. She married Roma Lee Styron in 1947. She loved life, children, family, and friends. Attended Franklin Memorial Methodist Church until 2001, then joined First United Methodist Church and Jackie Eure Sunday School Class. She enjoyed her new friends.
Due to covid 19 a private graveside service was held at 3:00 PM on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport with Jackie Pegram officiating.
She leaves behind her dear family of Roma Lee Styron Jr. and wife, Linda of Morehead City; Cindy Buck and husband, Tim of Broad Creek; and her sweetheart daughter Joy Marie Styron of the home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roma L. Styron; sister, Weltha Ballou and her husband, Carol; three brothers: A D Willis Jr and wife, Irma, D B Willis and wife, Kitty, and Graydon Willis and wife, Rachel; grandson, Adam Barefield; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.