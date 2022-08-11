JOSEPH BRYAN HARDISON JR., Morehead City
Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Morehead City Waterfront. Joseph was born on March 19, 1944, in Arapahoe, North Carolina, to the late Joseph and Eula Hardison.
Ann Kellum, Havelock
Ann Kellum, 71, of Havelock passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Anne Pittman, Atlantic
Anne Carol Pittman, 83, of Atlantic, passed away on August 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Anne was born on April 9, 1939 to Amelia Frances Robinson of Atlantic, NC. She attended Atlantic School and married Frederic Gaston Smith of Atlantic on October 12, 1957. Together, they had four children. Anne later went on to obtain her LPN license, as well as her RN license from Beaufort Community College in Washington, NC.
JOE ANN BERMAN, Cedar Point
Joe Ann Berman, 78, of Cedar Point, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. Her family will celebrate her life privately. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
