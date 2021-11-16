John “Johnny” Hilliard Boykin Sr., of Bailey, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Graveside service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Bailey Town Cemetery, Bailey. Rev. Walter Blackman will officiate.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service in Bailey Cemetery.
Johnny was a loving husband, daddy, granddaddy and great granddaddy and a skilled and artistic wood carver. He loved carving birds and ducks for his family, as well as duck decoys and shore birds that are featured in museums and gift shops, though the most important ones were those he gifted to his family. He was a member of Core Sound Decoy Carvers Guild, a Retired Bailey Volunteer Fireman, Rock Springs Free Will Baptist Church member, an Eagle Scout, and former owner of Safeflow Inc. Johnny was the proud recipient of the Woodman of the World's Lifesaver Citation.
Johnny is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Cornelia E Boykin; son, Neil Boykin and his wife, Tina of Clayton; granddaughters, Hillari Ferrell (Matthew), Joanna Williams (Branden), Madeline Boykin and Neeley Boykin; great grandchildren, Emma Ferrell, Everly Williams, Carter Ferrell, and Baby Williams on the way and Kristy B Goldberg.
Johnny was joyfully welcomed home by his son, John Boykin Jr., brother, Bill Boykin, and parents, William and Madeline Boykin.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rock Spring Free Will Baptist Church, PO Box 238 Bailey, North Carolina 27807.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.