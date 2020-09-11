Shelba Laughton Spivey, 82, of Cary, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her hom after an extended illness.
A graveside service will be held for family and close friends at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City on a date to be determined.
Born Oct. 16, 1937, she was the daughter of Mamie and George R. Laughton Sr. She was the loving wife of Gilmore ‘Ted’ Spivey for 63 years.
Mrs. Spivey graduated from Beaufort High School in 1956. She attended Hardbargers Business School. Mrs. Spivey worked as a bookkeeper and office manager before becoming the trade show manager for her husband Ted’s company.
She served as an active member of Westwood Baptist Church in Cary and participated in several mission groups. Due to her health in later years, she was a faithful listener to the Haynes Barton Baptist Church televised services.
Ms. Spivey was a longtime and dedicated member of the Cary Garden Club and the Circle of Friends Club, where she developed many lasting friendships. For 20 years she attended Lifetime Enrichment Encore classes at North Carolina State University. She and her husband Ted enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe. They also shared a passion for sailing and being on the water.
She is survived by her husband, Ted Spivey; and three brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Jean Laughton, Milton and Mary Laughton and Raymond and Sue Laughton, all of Beaufort. She and Ted were blessed with 12 wonderful nieces and nephews, 13 amazing grand-nieces and nephews, and 13 adorable great-grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents; two sisters, Faye Paul Cherry and Anna Lou Haskins; and sister-in law, Anne Parkin.
Shelba and her family are grateful for the excellent care she received from the Fresenius Dialysis Center of Cary.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC, or online at transitionslifecare.org/donate, founded as Hospice of Wake County in thanks for their guidance and support.
Arrangements are by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.