Teresa L. Gillikin, 69, of Bettie passed away Wednesday July 27, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 1, 2022, at Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island, with Pastor Manley Rose officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the church.
Teresa was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons: Jonathan Gillikin (Patience Taylor), Michael Gillikin (Jacqueline Leah Zoblisien); stepsons: William and Walt Gillikin, Jr., four grandchildren: Tyler, Gracie and Christopher Gillikin and Charles Zoblisien. She is also survived by her brother, Wayne Gillikin, and her three sisters: Vickie, Debra and Lisa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Melva Gillikin, brother Michael Gillikin, sister Sherry Scott, nephews: Mickey Dixon and Jeremy Gillikin and a great-nephew, Chase Dixon.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
