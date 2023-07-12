Kimberly Hunnings Mills, 61, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 15th, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Kimberly was born on May 26, 1962, in Morehead City, to the late Howard and Mary Ann Hunnings. She had a deep passion for animals and their well-being. This led her to volunteer at the local PAWS Welfare Society. In addition to her love for animals, Kimberly was an avid reader, who enjoyed getting lost in a suspenseful true crime novel. She loved to research unsolved mysteries and disappearances, as well as medical techniques and advances. Kimberly also dabbled in studying all things weather related. She loved to help others and was a beacon of kindness for those around her.
She will be remembered as a pillar of strength and unconditional love. Her children were the center of her universe and family meant everything to her. Kimberly will be deeply missed.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lindsay Mills of Wilmington, NC; son, James Mills of Morehead City; step-daughter, Jessica Mills of Newport, NC; sisters, Norma Dunn of Wilmington, NC, Deborah McGraw of Cocoa, Florida, Ginger Privette of Youngsville, NC; brothers, David Hunnings of Eastpoint, Florida, Gary Hunnings of Eastpoint, Florida; her precious cats, Budder and KiKi; and her grand-dog, Darwin.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at mundenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.