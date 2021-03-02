Elihu Carson Davis, 78, of Davis, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Pruitt Health Sea Level.
His funeral was Sunday at Davis Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Mercer officiating. Carson was laid to rest in Chadwick family cemetery in Harkers Island.
Carson was born Oct. 24, 1942, to Elihu Davis and Edna Davis Mell. Carson was born and raised in Davis. Growing up, Carson worked at Grady Davis and Son Fish House in Davis. In his later years, Carson went to work with the Wheatly Boys Auto Center in Otway and did landscaping with Jimmy Mercer and Tumpy Davis.
Carson loved to hunt and fish with his buddy "Teddy Boy" and stepson, Bobby. The family is sure there is plenty of story to be told. He was an active member of Davis Free Will Baptist Church for many years.
He is survived by a daughter, Melaine D. Rose and husband Cramer Rose; brother, Danny Davis and wife Shirley Kay; stepchildren, Rosalie and husband Bob Cahoon and Bobby and wife Tammy Davis; grandchild, Nicky Davis; stepgrandchild, Jessie Lawrence; and great-grandchildren, Landon Davis and Jayden and Kinsley Spaid.
Carson was proceeded in death by his wife, Rosa Davis; parents, Elihu Davis and Edna Davis Mell; brother, Mack Lane; sisters, Colleen Harvey and Jean Davis; brother-in-law, Duane Harvey; sister-in-law, Shirley Davis; and nephew, Chris Harvey.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.