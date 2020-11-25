MSgt. Robert Leroy Steger Sr., 87, of Swansboro, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bear Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Terry Golden and the Rev. Sandy Bain officiating.
Robert served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by his wife, Gwen Watson Steger of the home; sons, Robert Steger Jr. of Wilmington and Russell Steger and Ronald Steger, both of Swansboro; grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, John Steger of Prattville, Ala.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl and Junior Steger.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
