Richard Murphrey, 35, of Gloucester, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021.
His service is at 4 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Richard was born in Greenville and moved to Harkers Island at the age of 11 when his family relocated to the area. He spent the remaining years of his life in Carteret County, which he loved and called his home.
Richard was extremely talented, which became apparent at a young age. He was always artistic and started drawing as soon as he could write. He translated that talent into practicing with tattoos, painting cars and even using a plasma cutter to create mermaids out of an old oil drum for his mom, sister and grandmother because he knew they loved mermaids. His first tattoo was a mustang symbol he did himself.
Richard loved cars, fixing, remodeling and racing them. His first car was a 1966 Mustang his parents bought him for his 15th Christmas. His family remembers the excitement that Christmas morning as it was exactly what he had been asking for. His sister, Melissa, remembers riding to school in that Mustang her freshman year of high school with Richard. On cold winter days, she had to bring a blanket because there was no heat and there was a hole beneath their feet in the floorboard letting the cold in, which also served as the air conditioner during the summer. Richard even made a wooden spoiler for that car, and it was at least six different colors. No matter the flaws with the car, it was his pride and joy. In his 20s, he even started a business, Murfro’s Customs, where he would do custom paint jobs and fix up vehicles. You could frequently find Richard in the backyard diligently working on his next project.
Richard was innovative, always working on a new project and coming up with “a better way” to do something. He found true happiness when he was outside, whether in the yard tinkering or on the water.
He loved his children and was a proud father. He taught his son, Chase, to fish and work on cars as his side kick and Cambree was the daughter he always wanted. He was a great friend and would help someone in need whenever he could. Richard was known for always joking around and making everyone laugh.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Kelly and Wanda Murphrey of Marathon, Fla.; son, Chase Aaron Murphrey; daughter, Cambree Lynn Murphrey; sister, Melissa Stip and husband Scott of Riverview, Fla.; niece, Alexia Stip; nephew, Cameron Stip; fiancée, Alisyn Jones of Beaufort; maternal grandparents, Brenda Valenta and husband Jerry of Mebane; and paternal grandmother, Cornilia Murphrey of Farmville.
Unfortunately, struggles with mental illness, addiction and depression took his life too soon. The family would like to encourage anyone currently going through these struggles to seek help immediately.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Richard may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, make checks payable to Vibrant Emotional Health, Attention: Development, 50 Broadway, Fl 19, New York, NY 10004.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.