Randolph Oren Grady, Sr., 93, known to everyone as “Grady” of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home.
His service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard presiding. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Willie D. Willis Cemetery on Harkers Island. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Although Grady was born with the DNA of a farmer, he had the spirit of a sailor. His love of the sea and the island were quenched by his Coast Guard service, marriage to an island girl and adoption into a large fishing and boat-building family. He was a skilled carpenter, electrician, boat builder, mechanic, boat captain and even pilot…but more importantly, he was generous, compassionate, loving, humorous and a wise patriarch.
Born to Paul and Carrie Grady and raised in a small community called White Flash in Duplin County. His family were farmers and raised crops and livestock. His father and mother also owned a small country store in the community. Though he loved his home, he was not destined to be a farmer. His love for the sea was calling him and at 17 he joined the Merchant Marines. He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1948 and served for 28 years. As a young sailor, he was sent to Cape Lookout where he met Reva Pearl Rose on Harkers Island at the local hangout, Bennie Wilson’s store.
They fell in love and were married on December 23, 1950, in New Bern, NC. They welcomed their first child, a son, and called him Randy. Just Fourteen months later there came a baby girl, called Carebie. They thought their family was complete until seven years later when there came another baby girl, Pauley. Then three years later, a surprise baby girl came, and she was known as Kimmie. Grady was double blessed with Reva Pearl having a twin sister Edna Earl. They were very close and when she passed, her daughter Lou was adopted into the family and loved as his own.
Grady is survived by his wife, Reva Pearl Rose Grady of Harkers Island; son, Randolph Oren Grady, Jr. and wife Debbie Grady; daughters, Carolyn Grady Lewis and husband Randall Russell Lewis Sr., Paula Grady Davis and husband Elbert Lee Davis, Jr., Kimberly Grady Beasley and husband Joseph Thomas Beasley, Jr., and Karen Louella Nelson and husband Joseph Anthony Nelson, Sr., all of Harkers Island; grandchildren, Randall Russell Lewis, Jr., Laranda Lewis Taylor, Randy Paul Grady and wife Monica, Michael Rex Grady and companion Jackie Smith, all of Harkers Island, Christopher Neal Beasley and wife Jen of Beaufort, Jacob Brent Davis and wife Elizabeth of Raleigh, David Anthony Lewis and wife Nicole of Morehead City, Chelsea Davis Guthrie and husband Joseph of Marshallberg, Aaron Thomas Beasley of Swansboro, Joseph Anthony Nelson, Jr. and wife Shannon of Bettie, Bertram Shane Nelson and wife Lisa of Harkers Island, Ericka Ryals and husband Tucker of Gainesville, Florida, Jon Morris and wife Rachel of Woodbridge, Virgina, and Timothy Morris and wife Natalia of Parkland, Florida. Together they have 30 great-grandchildren and one on the way. One of the blessings that came in his life and the family was his caregiver and friend, Deb Willis.
Preceded in death by his father, Paul Rex Grady; his mother, Carrie Waters Grady; brothers, John Dortch Grady, Walter (Pap) Howard and Paul Durham Grady, Sr.; and sister-in-law, Georgia Rouse Grady.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Harkers Island United Methodist Church, 603 Cape Lookout Drive, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
