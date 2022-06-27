Ethelene P. O'Neal, 91, of Broad Creek, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 2nd, at Broad Creek United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Ben Ball and Rev. David Bratton. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Ms. O’Neal’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Ethelene was born on March 13, 1931, in Benson, North Carolina, to the late Lonnie and Lydia Pope, the youngest of six daughters. Retiring after many years as an aircraft electrician in civil service at NADEP, her primary responsibility was supervising, inspecting, and performing maintenance on aircraft electrical systems. Working in this field as a woman was a role she took great pride in. More than anything though was her gift of helping others. She was most fulfilled and certainly the happiest when she could help someone in need.
Blessed with 64 wonderful years with the love of her life, William “Finn” O’Neal, together they were active in the Broad Creek community, their church and even helped with starting the Broad Creek Fire Department. Family and community were extremely important to them. Over the years, they opened their home to 5 foster children, giving them love and caring for their needs. They also assisted military families, giving them a home away from home and making them feel welcome in their community.
Ethelene is survived by her loving daughter, Debra D. Ortiz of Newport; grandson, Patrick F. Ortiz and wife Beverly of Wake Forest and their children, Zoe Michelle Ortiz and Finley Belle Ortiz; grandson, Michael J. Ortiz and wife Asia of Kadena Airforce Base, Japan and their children, Makayla Alexis Watts, Maviell Michael Ortiz, Adelena Marie Oritz, and Abrianna Myasia Ortiz; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Ethelene was preceded in death by her husband in 2017, William “Finn” O’Neal; daughters, Brenda Kay O’Neal and Sherry Lynn O’Neal; and sisters, Pearl Littleton, Myrtle Odum, Ollie Collins, Ruth Askew, and Sally Askew.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
