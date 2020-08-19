Shirley Brinker, 85, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Newport, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
There will be no service.
Shirley was born May 29, 1935, to Harold and Stella Lee in St. Paul, Minn., where she was raised as a Catholic. She joined the Marine Reserves and met the love of her life on a plane headed to El Toro for training. She married Ralph Perrin in January 1957. She was a homemaker, licensed practical nurse and family planning representative. She was infamous for her interesting food combinations (butterscotch pudding with grapes), biscuits and cookies with burned bottoms. Shirley was fearless in her love for her children and had infinite patience with four little kids all vying for her attention at the swimming pool at the campgrounds. She loved Jeopardy, her dogs, her flowers and garden, her dogs, camping, reading, her dogs, crossword puzzles and her dogs. When anyone asked Shirley how she was, her answer was always an emphatic “SUPER.” Shirley loved to laugh and make other people laugh. She was ahead of her time with recycling, organic gardening and repurposing items. Shirley was generous and giving in so many ways.
She is survived by her children, Donna Perales of Colorado Springs, Colo., Teri Johnson of Carlsbad, Calif., Richard and Ronda Perrin of Grovetown, Ga., Tom Swope of Pine, Colo., and Jill and Earl Farley of Newport; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Perrin; son, Karl Brinker; parents, Harold and Stella Lee; brothers, Bob and Bud Lee; and sister, Lou Ann Lee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to your local hospice.
Arrangements are by Alternative Cremation of Colorado Springs, Colo.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.