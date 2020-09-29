Tom Guthrie, 56, of Mill Creek, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the UNC Health Burn Unit in Chapel Hill.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Crystal Coast Worship Center in Salter Path, officiated by the Rev. Darlene Morris.
Tom was born June 9, 1964, in Morehead City to Phil and Ellen Guthrie. He loved spending time outdoors, whether it was on the water fishing or in the woods hunting.
He is survived by his wife, LaRose Guthrie of the home; son, Alex Guthrie of Mill Creek; father, Phil Guthrie of Mill Creek; sisters, Louise Guthrie of Hubert and Lynn Guthrie of Mill Creek; and grandchildren, Brianne, Landon and Bryson Warneke.
Tom was preceded in death by his daughter, Amber Guthrie; mother, Ellen Guthrie; and granddaughter, Leanne Warneke.
Memorial cards and donations may be made to Munden Funeral Home, in memory of Tom, and sent to 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
