Bonnie Bard Kelley, 70,of Belhaven, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Belhaven with her husband and children at her bedside. She has family in Carteret County.
A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be scheduled for a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was born to the late Melvin and Allie Bard Oct. 5, 1949, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Bonnie is survived by her dedicated and loving husband, James Kelley; and her children, Jason and wife Ashley Wheeler and Kandice and husband Billy Dean. Gram will be missed by her cherished grandchildren, Merritt Wheeler, Emer Dean and Willa Dean. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph and wife Teresa Bard; niece, Angela and husband Kevin Masters; and nephew, Allen and wife Jennifer Bard and their children, as well as in-laws that loved her like a sister and an aunt.
Bonnie was a hardworking and independent woman, having a long and successful career in health care. She started in nursing having spent time in the operating room, emergency room and as a flight nurse. She served in home health care for many years and later in management and then in consulting work. Bonnie worked hard but also made sure to enjoy life along the way. She loved the beach, shell collecting, her houseplants, traveling and always enjoyed trying something new. Up until the very end, she loved to play with her grandchildren and maintained her kid-at-heart attitude.
Although Alzheimer’s disease took her mind and body too soon, the family rests easy knowing that it could not take her soul, which now resides in her eternal home with God.
Memorial donations may be directed to Autumnfield of Belhaven, 1345 Seed Tick Neck Road, Pinetown, NC 27865.
