Hilary E. Schultz, 75, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home.
Her memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 15th at the Unitarian Coastal Fellowship in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Micah C. Ma.
Hilary was born on October 15, 1947, in Charing Cross, London, to the late Harold and Grace Holten. She was known to be a pushy broad, mother, grandmother, Army wife, friend, and force of nature.
In her life, she overcame many physical and emotional challenges and ensured her children, grandchildren and other family members would have great childhoods and grow to be successful adults.
In addition, to her role in the family, and always the consummate learner, she earned an associate, bachelor, and master’s degrees as well as professional certificates from the National Defense University. Prior to joining the US Government, she worked in banking in Germany and Alabama. Her federal career included positions at Anniston Army Depot, Fort McClellan Alabama. At the Army Night Vision laboratory on Ft. Belvoir, VA., she began her career in IT. She continued in IT at the Army Nuclear and Chemical Agency and, along the way, became the first civilian executive officer of the agency. Her other positions included program manager in Air Certification at the Federal Aviation Administration, IT Director of the Chemical Hazard Investigation and Safety Board and finally as the CIO of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission and a member of the Senior Executive Service (SES).
Upon retiring, with grandchildren and husband in mind, she built a dream home in North Carolina on Pamlico Sound. She loved being with her children and especially the grandchildren. Never one to slow down, she was the HOA president for over a decade, loved being creative with stained glass, watercolors, and gardening. Hilary loved to help people and became a navigator for the Affordable Care program and a Friend of the Unitarian Costal Fellowship (Morehead City) where she helped in finance and IT. She loved cruising, visiting friends across the country and going fast. Her final adventure was driving a NASCAR at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas Schultz; daughter, Karen Jean and husband David of Raleigh; son, Christopher Schultz and wife Amy of Columbia, MD; brother, Nigel Holten; sisters-in-law, Margaret Lucas (George) and Joanne Waters (James); grandchildren, Joshua Schultz (Natasha), Ashley Jean, Aidan Jean, and Austin Jean; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Note In The Pocket, 4730 Hargrove Rd., Raleigh, NC 27616 or the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville NC 27834.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
