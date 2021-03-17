Scott Edward Brogdon, 50, of Cedar Point, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Ben Burrows.
Scott was born Oct. 12, 1970, in Honolulu, Hawaii. As a child, he enjoyed going fishing on Bogue Sound, and the love of fishing continued through his adult years. Over the years, Scott worked various jobs in the restaurant industry.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce M. Brogdon; brothers, Douglas William Brogdon of Raleigh and William T. Whitacre and wife Debra of Southerland, Va.; and aunts, Betty Carter of Texas, Maureen Rosewag of Edenton and Monica Richardson of England; along with numerous aunts and uncles in England, Australia and New Zealand.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Capt. William J. Brogdon; and sister, Nita Brogdon Yeager.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be sent to Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, 100 Yaupon Drive, Cape Carteret, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
