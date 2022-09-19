Philip Raymond Fulcher, 59, of Atlantic, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at home in Atlantic, NC.
It is with sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Philip Raymond Fulcher. The first-born son to Ray & Gloria Fulcher on April 19,1963, Philip would grow to live a peaceful and quiet life in his hometown of Atlantic until the age of 59. The home he shared with his brother David was his happy place and the place that he was most content. This became even more the case after receiving a genetic lung disease diagnosis of Alpha 1 that would soon begin to limit his physical abilities.
To all that knew him, dedication to his family was well known. Philip was the shoulder his mother Gloria and brother David leaned on during his father’s illness and would continue to be a strength to David during the passing of their mother in 2018. He carried out the Fifth Commandment fully as instructed by God. He loved Atlantic, Core Sound, Don’s Grill at Morris Marina, and fresh seafood of any kind.
Philip is survived by his Aunt Joyce Fulcher of Atlantic.
A memorial service will be held at the Atlantic Community Cemetery on September 24th at 2:00. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Philip’s home health care team over the years and to his friends and others who may have shown care and concern for him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Atlantic Civic & Beautification Committee, PO Box 29, Atlantic, NC 28511, Carteret County Crime Stoppers, PO Box 1041, Newport, NC 28570, or the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association, PO Box 20049, Raleigh, NC 27619.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.