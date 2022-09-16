James Jaquelin “Jack” Crosswell Sr., 93, of Cripple Creek, Va., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13.
He was born in Fayetteville on Jan. 2, 1929, the son of the late Jaquelin Daniel Crosswell and Ava Gilliland Crosswell. He was preceded in death by daughter Anna Christy Crosswell Williams and grandson James Jaquelin Crosswell III.
After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then graduated from Wake Forest University. He was a journalist in Beaufort and Raleigh and then joined the ATF as a special investigator where he became a legend in his field. He then became a Yellow Freight investigator, then a police chief in Belhaven. Jack then retired to Cripple Creek, Va., where he made his home and then became active in the community. He served on the Board of Supervisors. He devoted his life to helping the poor and oppressed. He was active in the VFW and the Masonic Lodge, where he received his 32nd Degree in the Shriners. He was a novelist, the author of “Murder of a Brother,” and remained active in journalism. In the Wytheville Enterprise he was known as “Beck the Mule.” He also was active in the Anglican Church.
Surviving are his wife of 47 Years, Daphne Crosswell; son, James Jaquelin Crosswell Jr. of Beaufort; son-in-law, James Sharpe Williams Jr. of Swansboro; grandsons, Joseph Wood Crosswell of Morehead City and James Sharpe Williams III of Wilmington; granddaughter, Sarah Williams Diehl (husband Michael) of Swansboro; and great-granddaughter Anna Christy Diehl.
The funeral was on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Barnett Funeral Chapel in Whytheville, Va., with the Rev. Dr. Peter Geromel and Mr. Gregory Seeley officiating. Interment followed in the Fleming Church Cemetery. Military rites were conducted by the American Legion Post No. 9.
Barnett Funeral Home of Wytheville is serving the Crosswell family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
