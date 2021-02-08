Clara Gurganus, 86, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home in Newport.
There will be no service.
She is survived by her daughter, Charlene and husband Edmund Strong of Morehead City; two sons, Redden Ernest Gurganus “Buddy” and Clifton Eugene Gurganus, both of Newport; and four grandchildren, Jason Gurganus, Jessica Strong, Hannah Strong and David Gurganus.
Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Gurganus; her mother, Geneva Guthrie; her father, Ernest Guthrie; sister, Eva Mae Taylor; and brother, Ernest Guthrie.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
