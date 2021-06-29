John Allen Simmons III, 62, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Beaufort. The interment will follow at the Hyman Chapel Church Cemetery in Havelock. Masks are required. Attendees will sign in upon arrival, and social distancing followed.
He is survived by his wife, Vernette Wilson Simmons of the home; stepson, Antonio O' Neal Wilson of Newport; his siblings, Ellen Cross and Thomas Simmons, both of Portsmouth, Va., Jetnella Gibbs of Havelock and Furney Simmons, Olivia Carter and William Simmons, all of Beaufort; and five stepgrandchildren.
The viewing is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary and Saturday an hour before the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.
