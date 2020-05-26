Virgilio Bauzon, 82; incomplete May 26, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Virgilio Bauzon, 82, of Havelock, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations of Havelock. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThe GYM opens Friday morning, law enforcement calls for meeting with owner McElmon at noon todayFirst responders rescue boaters off Fort MaconVideo of bear swimming Core Sound proves popular on social mediaEmerald Isle’s western beach access unlikely to open FridayProperty owners score win in bridge disputeSports Center to join The GYM's action; lawsuit being filed on behalf of businesses not allowed to reopenMulti-vehicle accident reported in front of Parker HondaHarkers Island bridge petition going to administrative hearingCarteret County seeks 2-cent tax increase for FY2020-21Carteret County reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases Images Videos CommentedLETTER TO THE EDITOR: Truth Seekers can save our country (45)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Amazed at the disdain for our president (40)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Wake up America! (35)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Second Homeowners Deserve Financial Compensation for the Use of Their Property (28)EDITORIAL: Pandemic threatens voter integrity (22)EDITORIAL: Pandemic numbers creating distrust (16)EDITORIAL: Cooper ignores the human cost (14)Beaufort prepares to seek FEMA funds to cover COVID costs (13)Letter to the Editor: Facts are being ignored (11)School officials to consider bond resolution (11) Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video Podcasts Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 20 - Memorial Day, reopening crowds and too much history Updated 20 hrs ago 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 19 - Restaurants finally reopening May 22, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 18 - Reopening, Soccer, Tennis and TV Updated May 22, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 16 May 15, 2020 0 24:48 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 13 May 11, 2020 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.