Judith Smith Tilley, 74, of Morehead City, formerly of Raleigh, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service for Judith is at 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Morehead City.
Judith was born Jan. 15, 1947, in Raleigh to the late Frank and Edna Smith. She graduated from Millbrook High School and earned her associate’s degree from Hardbarger Business College. Judith worked as a human resource manager for CompuChem, which later became Lab Corp.
Judith moved to Morehead City 15 years ago to be near her loving family. During her time here, she became a member of First Baptist Church in Morehead City.
She is survived by her daughter, Nita Mercer and husband Jimmy of Morehead City; son, Grant Tilley and wife Kerry of Phoenix, Ariz.; and grandchildren, Wyatt Tilley of Lexington, Ky., and Tyler Mercer and Jenna Mercer, both of Morehead City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Grant Tilley.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Judith may be made to 3HC Hospice at P.O. 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
