Ann Marie Seyfert, 83, of Morehead City, passed away the morning of Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at home with her loved ones by her side.
There will be a private celebration of life in her hometown of Reading, Pa., at a later date.
Ann was born in Reading, Pa., Feb. 9, 1934. She received her education from kindergarten to BS on one long street in Reading, and she walked to all four schools. After graduating from Albright College, she attended Columbia University. Moving to Bellport, N.Y., to teach home economics at Bellport Junior High School, she then taught at BOCES Vocational School until her retirement in 1989. From there, she and her husband George moved to Morehead City, and became active golfers and played a lot of tennis at the Bogue Banks Country Club. She has been an active cancer survivor for more than 35 years. She fought the good fight, but always knew the cancer would eventually win the battle.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 65 years of marriage, George; daughter Linda and husband Chris Reynolds of Cedar Key, Fla.; son George and wife Marirose of Clarksburg, W.Va.; three grandchildren; and her sister, Dottie Horn of Tulsa, Okla.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.