Muriam Lane Willis, 72, of Smyrna, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Red Hill Cemetery on Harkers Island with Pastor Manly Rose officiating.
Muriam is survived by her sister, Linda Lewis of the home; brother, Ronnie Dee Willis of Newport; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Fammie Willis; and brothers, Thomas Willis Jr., Curby Willis and Davie Willis.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
