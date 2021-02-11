Norman S. Trommer, 95, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Norman was born July 3, 1925, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, to the late Charles and Beatrice Trommer. He worked as a tax aid with AARP for 30 faithful years. In his free time, he was involved with the North Carolina Aquarium, where he was a member. He also volunteered with the Pine Knoll Shores EMT and was a member of the Pine Knoll Shores Country Club. Norman will be remembered as loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Trommer of the home; daughters, Lynda Phelps and husband Phil of Herndon, Va., and Jill Parker and Carolyn Locicero and husband Nick, of Akron, Ohio; stepdaughters, Susan Broadway and husband Doug of Suffield, Ohio, and Pat Perez and husband Stephen of Houston, Texas; stepsons, Michael Lambach of Alma, Mich., Joe Lambach of Brimfield, Ohio, and Gary Lambach of West Lake, Ohio; sister, Barb Rotunda of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; brother, Bill Trommer of Akron, Ohio; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Scott Trommer.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
