Linda Scott Smith, 77, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, surrounded by loving family and lifelong friends, at her home.
A celebration of the life of Linda Smith will be scheduled in the early spring.
Born in Edgecombe County Oct. 16, 1943, she grew up in Pinetops, the daughter of the late Milton M. Scott and Betty Hearne Forbes Scott.
Linda was an avid people person with a larger than life personality. When she wasn’t enjoying golf or bridge, she might be cruising the ocean, zip lining in the jungle or enjoying special times with her beloved daughter, Shawn, who she lovingly called “Pud.” She was quick to make friends, and everyone she encountered felt her warm presence and high energy wherever she went. One of her friends commented only Linda's heart was bigger than she was. Linda was known for her generosity to her community and to anyone in need. She will best be remembered for being a loving mother and a faithful and loyal friend.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Shawn and son-in-law Dan of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and brothers, Bob Scott and wife Wanda of Supply and Ed Scott and wife Rachel of Montgomery, Texas.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Pete Scott; and her husband, Jimmie D. Smith Jr. of Rocky Mount, where she also resided for more than 30 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Linda’s memory to The Salvation Army of Carteret County, 2800 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557; or the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, 3321 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557; or the Boys and Girls Club of the Tar River Region, 301 South Church St., #290, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
