Lois OKeefe, 80; private service

Lois Jean OKeefe, 80, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
A mass of Christian burial and inurnment will be held at St. Egbert Catholic Church and will be private, with Father Ryszard Kolodziej officiating. The family will host a reception for friends at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in the Bogue Banks Room at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, 2717 Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512.
Lois Jean, was born on August 2, 1941 in Hoosick Falls, NY. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1958 and then from Mildred Elley School of Business in Albany, NY. She began a brief career in banking at the First National Bank of Hoosick Falls, NY in 1960.
On June 23, 1962, Lois Jean married her high school sweetheart, Paul OKeefe, and together they embarked on a 25 year career in the U.S. Marine Corp which took them to many duty stations across the country. Lois Jean was a supportive and sustaining force for Paul throughout the years which included the Vietnam War and long overseas deployments.
In 1980, Lois Jean and Paul settled in Pine Knoll Shores. For the next 41 years, Lois Jean served her community in many ways including membership on several town boards, volunteer work at the North Carolina Aquarium and work with the Pine Knoll Association Architectural Review Committee. She was especially proud of her work with the Community Appearance Commission and its efforts to preserve the town's maritime forest. She was also very active with the Pine Knoll Shores Garden Club serving in various capacities, including as president for two terms. Among her many accomplishments with the Garden Club, was being Project Chairman for the construction of the town's Hereth Garden and her efforts to maintain it for more than two decades. The Garden Club acknowledged her contributions by giving her an Honorary Lifetime Membership.
In recognition of her community works, June 2, 2021 was declared Lois Jean OKeefe Day in Pine Knoll Shores and she was presented with a Letter of Appreciation by the Mayor.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; her sister, Mary Kathleen Bachus and husband Ned of Camden, Maine; her brother-in-law, Cornelius OKeefe and wife Carol of Panama City, FL; sister-in-law, Judy Kempf of Coila, NY; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family, and special friends.
Lois Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Olga Kempf; and her brother, Carl J. Kempf Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Stroke Association National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or the St. Egbert Catholic School, 1705 Evans St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
