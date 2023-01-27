Ruth Mae Maloney, 88, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, with Fr. Ryszard Kolodziej officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
She was born June 12, 1934, in McDowell, VA.
Ruth was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved gardening, quilting, and watching the birds in her yard.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Maloney, and her mother Emma May Harris.
She is survived by her children Sharon Maloney, Aileen Scerbo, Janet Drake and Danny and Ken Maloney. She is additionally survived by her 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, all of whom she truly loved. She will be missed by everyone.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
