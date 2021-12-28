ELLA SYLVIA NATALE, Newport
Ella Sylvia Natale, 86, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Carteret Health Care. A private funeral service will be held at Munden Funeral Home, she will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. A celebration of Sylvia’s life will be held at a later date. Ella or Sylvia as she was most fondly known, was born in Washington, North Carolina, on January 24, 1936.
ALICE M. WILLIS, Otway
Alice M. Willis, 87, of Otway, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at her home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Alice was born in Cape May, New Jersey, on April 7, 1934, to the late William and Constance Kalesse. Being a mother and homemaker was a joy to Alice, she loved being around her family and friends and valued quality time spent with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.