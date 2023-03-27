Joseph Arnold “Art” McCullough, 80, formerly of Morehead City, passed away on March 1, 2023.
He moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, in June 2022, to live with his niece and her family. There he enjoyed sightseeing by The London Bridge, boat rides on the lake, camping trips to the sand dunes, concerts, car races, visiting with family in California, and many other activities alongside his family.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 31st at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Tim Marriner. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Art was born on December 15, 1942, in Orlando, Florida. In 1961, after finishing high school, Art entered the United States Marine Corps. and served 10 years of active duty. With valiant service during the Vietnam War, where he served four tours, Art was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Combat Action Ribbon, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Sharpshooter Rifle Badge. He then worked for 25 years as a civilian contractor at Camp Lejeune Marine Base in Jacksonville, NC. After retiring from that job, he worked in various jobs in Morehead, including ACE hardware.
Art always enjoyed interacting with people. He was an avid hunter. He enjoyed many hunting trips with his dear friend Maurice Phelps. Later in life, he shot a bear at 300 yards at dusk. So proud was Art of that kill that he had BB the bear mounted, and it stood in his home for years. From time to time he could be seen in Morehead driving a vintage canary yellow pickup truck, and he would “carry” you in it if you asked.
He is survived by his loving nieces and nephews, Joe “Buddy” Beam, Jr., wife Tracy, and grandniece, Sarah Beam; Gray McCally and grandnieces Catherine McCally Shaw and Elizabeth McCalley White; George McCullough; Lisa Anderson and grandnephews David and Todd Anderson and grandnieces Samantha and Michelle Crew; Shamarie McCullough; Shannon McCullough-Diller and grandnieces Jenna and Jessie Diller; and Cindy McCullough and grandnephew Dustyn Sudol and grandniece Skye Sudol.
Art was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Judy McCullough; his mother, Irma Williams; brother George McCullough; sister-in-law, Mary Ann McCullough; and his niece, Mary Jo Beam McCalley
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.