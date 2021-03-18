Otis Earl Lewis, 87, of Beaufort, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, surrounded by his family.
A funeral to celebrate his life is at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort. He will be laid to rest following the service at Oceanview Cemetery.
Otis was born July 27, 1933, at the family home at water's edge on Lennoxville to Charlie and Polly Barker Lewis. In his early teens, he went to work with his father in the menhaden fishing industry. In a short period of time, Otis worked his way up to become a menhaden captain himself. While fishing in the Gulf, he met and married the love of his life, Jeannette Marie McGrath. They were married in Pascagoula, Miss., Oct. 29, 1961, and made their home in Beaufort. They had one daughter, Deanna Lewis Gillikin. After 25 years of fishing in the Gulf, he took a position captaining the research vessel with the University of North Carolina Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City. Otis had a deep love for his family and cherished his grandchildren, Davin Clark Willis and Mary Elizabeth Gillikin-Twiddy. After he retired from the university, he became the official nanny to his grandchildren, which would become his favorite career. Otis was multi-talented, from woodworking to mechanics. He loved to share these gifts and passed his talents along to many.
Otis is survived by his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Jeannette McGrath Lewis; one daughter, Deanna Lewis Gillikin and husband Alfred C. Gillikin; one sister, Ada Mae Taylor; two brothers-in-law, Joseph K. McGrath and James W. McGrath; two grandchildren, Davin Clark Willis and Mary Elizabeth Gillikin-Twiddy and husband Michael Douglas Twiddy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Bertie Murphy, Pearl Hunnings and Letha Davis; one brother, Charlie C. Lewis; and one brother-in-law, Cunningham W. McGrath Jr.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
