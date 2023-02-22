Ronnie Neal Thomas, 59, of Harkers Island, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 24th at Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island officiated by Rev. Clinton Nelson. Interment will follow at the Guthrie Salter Family Cemetery on Harkers Island. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, February 23rd at Free Grace Wesleyan Church.
Ronnie was born on January 3, 1964, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to David Thomas and Barbara Willis Buck and grew up on his beloved Harkers Island. His wealth of experience and knowledge made him a joy to talk to, he always had a story to tell, and you can guarantee you’d be laughing with him as he shared his quick wit.
Ronnie was an honest, caring man, who always did what he could to help others along the way. His work ethic was immeasurable, which easily earned him the respect and admiration of his fellow co-workers with the NC Ferry Division. He began working with the Ferry Division in 1993 and became full-time in 1996 working his way up to Chief Engineer.
Being on the water was always special for Ronnie. Whether he was channel net shrimping, working with Mr. Big Commercial Fishing, or out on the water on his boat, which he built himself, he always appreciated the beauty of our coast.
A great enthusiast for the outdoors, there was nothing he enjoyed more than a prosperous hunting and trapping trip and time well spent with good friends. He was a proud member of the NRA, loved his guns, shooting and enjoyed reloading his own ammo. Ronnie even bought his granddaughter a lifetime hunting license and was looking forward to the days when he could carry her out on hunting adventures. In years prior, he did his own taxidermy work, which was always a highlight.
Ronnie loved to cook, his specialty included collards with fresh meat and rutabagas and crispy fried scallop fritters. He loved to garden and always made sure to plant Willa’s favorite flowers. He attended Free Grace Wesleyan Church and loved his family more than life itself. When his granddaughter was born, it changed his whole life, she certainly was the apple of his eye.
He is survived by his loving wife, Willa Guthrie Thomas of the home; precious daughter, Kayla Thomas Jones and husband Billy of Havelock; sisters, Bertha Wade and husband Eric of Harkers Island, Joy Lawrence and husband Kim of Harkers Island, and Davina Thomas of Sea Level; father-in-law, William “Pete” Guthrie of Harkers Island; granddaughter, Allyson Quinn Jones; expected grandchild in June of 2023, Avery June Jones; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Free Grace Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 458, Harkers Island, NC 28531 or The Bridge Down East, 1344 Island Rd., Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
