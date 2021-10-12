Michael “Steve” Steven Yeomans Sr., 69, of Harkers Island, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island with Pastor Clint Nelson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. He will be laid to rest in Vergie Mae Cemetery following the service.
Steve was born on August 3, 1952 to Fernie and Delores Yeomans on Harkers Island. He loved going to Wade Shores, fishing, clamming, oystering, and spending time with family. Steve worked and retired from Cherry Point where he made lifelong friends that we know will miss him.
He married the love of his life, Marsha Styron Yeomans 25 years ago. In his last years, she became his caregiver.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha Styron Yeomans; as well as his children, Stevie Yeomans Jr. and Ferna Selph; stepchildren, Russell Lewis, Chris Davis, and Timmy Nixon. Also, his grandchildren, Deanna, Luke, Addie, and Elizabeth; as well as his sister, Lois Ann Willis; brother-in-law, who was more like his brother, Mike Willis; and his niece, Debbie Rose, who was more like his baby sister.
Steve was looking forward to meeting Jesus and being with his family and friends again.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Fernie and Delores Yeomans of Harkers Island.
While flowers are appreciated, memorial contributions may be made to Free Grace Wesleyan Church, Harkers Island.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
