Coach Elvin James of Goldsboro, NC, passed away September 5th, 2022, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
Coach James was a native of Beaufort, NC, and a graduate of East Carteret High School where he is in the East Carteret High School Hall of Fame. He is also in the sports Hall of Fame at Elizabeth City State University.
Coach James was a longtime community servant and education advocate, mentoring student-athletes at Goldsboro High School, Elizabeth City State University, Livingstone College, and other schools throughout North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland.
Services for Coach James will be held at Bear Creek Missionary Baptist Association on September 12th at 11:00 AM in Goldsboro. A wake will be held at JB Rhodes Funeral Home on September 11th from 5-7 PM in Goldsboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.