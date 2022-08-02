James Monroe Daniels, 102, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Marshallberg, NC and Norfolk, VA, passed away on July 27, 2022, in Fort Myers.
He was born in Marshallberg on October 3, 1919, the son of the late Alford Waddell and Abbie Davis Daniels. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Guy Waddell and Lessie Davis Daniels, and Sammie Louis and Sara Dudley Daniels; sister and brother-in-law, Gladys Daniels Willis and Headon Gray Willis; and nephews Michael Gray Willis and Stephen Gray Willis, Sr.
James graduated from Smyrna High School and the Norfolk Naval Shipbuilding and Dry Dock apprentice program. A member of The Greatest Generation, after graduation from the U.S. Maritime Services Officers School in New London, CT, he was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Merchant Marines and served as an Engineering Officer aboard tankers delivering aviation fuel to various theaters during World War II. He subsequently worked for 13 years as a Planner and Estimator on the Norfolk Naval Base, and also as an Industrial Sales Engineer for the Henry Walke and Frank Howell Companies. In 1985
James founded Mechanical Systems Support, Inc. and served as its President and CEO until his retirement in 1995.
James was a member of the United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Men. He founded the Marshallberg Community Cemetery Program to provide for the continual maintenance of the Victoria and Through the Woods Cemeteries, and served as Chairman of the Board. As a resident of the Cypress Cove retirement community in Fort Myers, James served as district representative on the Resident Council. He was the first Chairman of the Board at the Chapel at Cypress Cove, where he established and sang in the Chapel choir. James enjoyed sailing, traveling and ballroom dancing with his wife, Patricia.
James is survived by his wife, Patricia Whitlock Woodruff Daniels; son, James Lewis Daniels (Carolyn); daughter, Terry Daniels Smusz (Tadeusz); step-daughters, Susan Woodruff Morton (Geoff) and Cindy Woodruff Hamilton (Jeff); stepson, William Wharton Woodruff (MIchele); granddaughter, Emily Smusz Tombs (Chris); grandson, Ian Hamilton Smusz (Morgan); step-granddaughters, Alexandra Marie Woodruff (Dzmitry Shamkalovich), Mary Margaret Woodruff and Colleen Patricia Woodruff; great-granddaughter, Myra Eloise Tombs and great-grandson, Noah James Tombs; nieces, Leida Guy Daniels Copperthite (Dennis), Donna Daniels Gartrell (Jay) and Susan Daniels Lassiter (Jake); and numerous extended family members.
The family would like to thank the staff of Cypress Cove and Lee Memorial at HealthPark Hospital for their thoughtful acts of kindness.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 13 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC, with interment to follow at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. Friends are invited to visit with the family prior to the service at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Marshallberg Community Cemetery Program, P.O. Box 12, Marshallberg, NC 28553.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
